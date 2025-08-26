Matthew McConaughey, Cole Hauser to star in Nic Pizzolatto's Netflix series
Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser are set to star in a fresh Netflix series from Nic Pizzolatto, the creator behind True Detective Season 1.
This project brings McConaughey and Pizzolatto back together after their much-loved HBO collaboration, and it's currently in development at Netflix.
Current projects of McConaughey and Hauser
Hauser, famous for playing Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, will also appear in a spinoff with Kelly Reilly and Annette Bening.
While McConaughey and Pizzolatto tried working together before on FX's Redeemer (which didn't happen), both have busy schedules: McConaughey is starring alongside Woody Harrelson in the Apple TV comedy Brothers, which recently completed filming, and Pizzolatto's directorial debut Easy's Waltz is heading to the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.