Matthew McConaughey, Cole Hauser to star in Nic Pizzolatto's Netflix series

Current projects of McConaughey and Hauser

Hauser, famous for playing Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, will also appear in a spinoff with Kelly Reilly and Annette Bening.

While McConaughey and Pizzolatto tried working together before on FX's Redeemer (which didn't happen), both have busy schedules: McConaughey is starring alongside Woody Harrelson in the Apple TV comedy Brothers, which recently completed filming, and Pizzolatto's directorial debut Easy's Waltz is heading to the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.