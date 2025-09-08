OTT: When, where to watch Matthew McConaughey's 'The Lost Bus'

The Lost Bus is a survival drama based on true events, set during the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California. The story follows a school bus driver, Kevin McKay (played by McConaughey), who must guide children and a teacher, Mary Ludwig (played by America Ferrera), through the life-threatening challenges of the fire. The film also stars Yul Vazquez as Ray Martinez, Ashlie Atkinson as Ruby, and Danny McCarthy as McKenzie. It's directed by Paul Greengrass.

Statement

McConaughey's high praise for the director

Speaking about the director, McConaughey earlier told Entertainment Weekly, "Paul does that thing that he does so well in this movie: He gives that visceral sense of urgency and that big, epic, cinematic action, yet you have a deeply personal human story." "And that's hard to do, that dynamic of being in and personal and out and epic. And I think Paul's one of the best at it."