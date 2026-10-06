'Euphoria's Maude Apatow joins Mike Faist in 'Maid of Orleans'

The Maid of Orleans is being financed by Astute Films, with Mintz also serving as a producer alongside Shuli Harel and Jeff David. The film's production is set to begin this week.

Apatow's feature directorial debut, Poetic License, is on the way, starring Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Leslie Mann.

Faist recently received acclaim for his performance in the limited series East of Eden on Netflix.