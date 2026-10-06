'Euphoria's Maude Apatow joins Mike Faist in 'Maid of Orleans'
What's the story
Maude Apatow and Mike Faist have been roped in for The Maid of Orleans. The film is the second directorial venture of Sarah Elizabeth Mintz after Good Girl Jane. Mintz has also written the script for the upcoming movie, reported Deadline. The story revolves around a young woman who helps a talented yet difficult director on a French production of Joan of Arc.
Production insights
Mintz is also producing the film
The Maid of Orleans is being financed by Astute Films, with Mintz also serving as a producer alongside Shuli Harel and Jeff David. The film's production is set to begin this week.
Apatow's feature directorial debut, Poetic License, is on the way, starring Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Leslie Mann.
Faist recently received acclaim for his performance in the limited series East of Eden on Netflix.
Other Projects
Apatow and Faist's other projects
Apatow gained recognition from the Sam Levinson show Euphoria that also starred Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie.
She was seen in One of Them Days last year.
On the other hand, Faist had his first major breakthrough in Steven Spielberg's 2021 West Side Story.
He then starred in Challengers in 2024 alongside Zendaya and Josh O'Connor.