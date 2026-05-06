May 9 Musicland Festival in Mumbai postponed, full refunds promised

Organizers eye Bengaluru or Delhi

The permission process dragged on from April 28 to May 1 with no clear answers, partly due to tighter police checks after the recent NESCO incident.

Even with over 4,000 tickets sold and a total investment of close to ₹3 crore, with marketing costs lost and most of the venue cost already paid, the festival had to hit pause.

Organizers say they're working on new dates, possibly in other cities like Bengaluru or Delhi, and will share updates in a couple of weeks.