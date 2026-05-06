May 9 Musicland Festival in Mumbai postponed, full refunds promised
If you were looking forward to jamming at Mumbai's Musicland Festival with Badshah and Seedhe Maut, here's a bummer: the event, set for May 9 at Jio World Garden, has been postponed because organizers couldn't get the needed permissions.
They're calling it "due to circumstances beyond our control" and have promised all ticket holders a full refund within 10 to 12 business days.
Organizers eye Bengaluru or Delhi
The permission process dragged on from April 28 to May 1 with no clear answers, partly due to tighter police checks after the recent NESCO incident.
Even with over 4,000 tickets sold and a total investment of close to ₹3 crore, with marketing costs lost and most of the venue cost already paid, the festival had to hit pause.
Organizers say they're working on new dates, possibly in other cities like Bengaluru or Delhi, and will share updates in a couple of weeks.