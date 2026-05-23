McLean of 'Virgin River' found dead in Lions Bay homicide
Entertainment
Sad news for fans: Stewart McLean, known for his role in Virgin River and several Scottish TV shows, was found dead in Lions Bay, British Columbia, on May 22.
He had been missing for about a week, and Canadian authorities are now treating his death as a homicide.
Homicide team probes McLean's final days
The homicide team is digging into McLean's last days (checking CCTV footage, gathering evidence, and talking to people who knew him) to figure out what happened.
So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.