Meezaan Jafri-Medha Shankar to lead romantic actioner
What's the story
Actor Meezaan Jafri, known for his roles in Malaal (2019), Hungama 2 (2021), and Yaariyan 2 (2023), is all set to make his digital debut with a web series directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The upcoming romantic actioner will also star Medha Shankar, who rose to fame with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail (2023). The project is expected to go on floors by the end of October, per Mumbai Mirror.
Project secrecy
Know more about the actors
While the details of the plot and the rest of the cast are still under wraps, Jafri's foray into the digital world with a romantic actioner is being keenly awaited.
Shankar, who starred opposite Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail, has appeared in Shaadisthan (2021), Dil Bekaraar (2021), Max, Min & Meowzaki (2022), and Maalik (2025).
She was also seen in Ginny Weds Sunny 2 in 2026.
Style evolution
Jafri on his evolving fashion sense
In a previous interview with Mumbai Mirror, Jafri spoke about his evolving fashion sense.
He said, "I've sort of found my own space now. I know what works for me and what doesn't."
"I know the kind of silhouettes that work for me, what kind of jeans suit me and what photographs well. These are things you learn over time."
Jafri is the son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi.