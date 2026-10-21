Meezaan Jafri-Medha Shankar to lead romantic actioner

While the details of the plot and the rest of the cast are still under wraps, Jafri's foray into the digital world with a romantic actioner is being keenly awaited.

Shankar, who starred opposite Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail, has appeared in Shaadisthan (2021), Dil Bekaraar (2021), Max, Min & Meowzaki (2022), and Maalik (2025).

She was also seen in Ginny Weds Sunny 2 in 2026.