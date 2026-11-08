Mehndi thanks supporters after Uniyal accused Mehndi over 35L show
Daler Mehndi has publicly thanked his fans, family, and industry colleagues for standing by him after he was accused of lip-syncing and appearing intoxicated during a recent performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand, a show that reportedly cost 35 lakh rupees.
The allegations were made by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, sparking debate across political and entertainment circles and drew sharp reactions from industry insiders.
Singh seeks apology citing surgery
Mehndi's brother Mika Singh called for an apology from the minister, especially since Daler had recently undergone surgery.
Daler shared that the support he's received has helped him through this tough moment.
The controversy has drawn strong reactions from both fans and fellow artists across India.