Mehndi thanks supporters after Uniyal accused Mehndi over 35L show

Daler Mehndi has publicly thanked his fans, family, and industry colleagues for standing by him after he was accused of lip-syncing and appearing intoxicated during a recent performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand, a show that reportedly cost 35 lakh rupees.

The allegations were made by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, sparking debate across political and entertainment circles and drew sharp reactions from industry insiders.