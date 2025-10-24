Next Article
Michael B. Jordan to star in new 'Miami Vice' movie
Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan might be stepping into the iconic role of Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs for a new Miami Vice movie, with Joseph Kosinski (the director behind Top Gun: Maverick) set to lead the project.
If things work out, Jordan could bring his own style to the character, first made famous in the classic '80s series.
Release date and other projects for Jordan
The reboot, produced by Universal Pictures, promises to dive back into the flashy and gritty world of 1980s Miami—think fast cars, neon lights, and the city's darker side.
The movie is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2027.
Meanwhile, Jordan is also busy with The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios, so he's definitely keeping things interesting.