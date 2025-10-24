Vishnu Vishal feels let down by fellow actors, producers
Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal is feeling let down by south Indian actors and producers, saying, "When my films release and become a success, none of the actors I admire have called me even once to wish me in person."
His honest take comes just as he gears up for his new movie Aaryan, releasing October 31.
Why Vishal started producing films
Vishal kicked off his acting career back in 2009 with Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu but ran into plenty of roadblocks—like producers dropping out and projects falling through.
That pushed him to start producing films himself, including Gatta Kusthi and FIR.
Even after a big hit with Ratsasan, he saw nine films get canceled, but he's kept moving forward.
His upcoming projects and 'Aaryan' details
Despite the setbacks, Vishal isn't slowing down.
He stars as a cop in the upcoming action-thriller Aaryan and has more projects lined up—like Irandu Vaanam, Mohandas, and Gatta Kusthi 2—showing he's sticking with his passion no matter what.