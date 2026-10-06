Michael Douglas found 'comfort' with Rob Reiner amid shared experiences
What's the story
In his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas (82) has revealed that he and director Rob Reiner supported each other through tough times with their sons' substance abuse problems. The revelations were made in an excerpt published by the Los Angeles Times on Monday. Douglas's son Cameron (47) has struggled with addiction and spent seven years in federal prison for drug-related offenses.
Mutual support
'It was a heartbreaking confessional for us'
In his memoir, Douglas wrote, "We both had sons with serious drug issues and we both, at times, had been at the end of our rope."
He added that these conversations were painful but ultimately provided solace during challenging times for both families.
"It was a heartbreaking confessional for us," he wrote, noting they found "comfort" in each other's company during tough periods.
Career connection
Professional connection, 'The American President'
Douglas and Reiner also shared a professional bond, with Reiner directing Douglas in the 1994 romantic comedy The American President.
Their friendship was further highlighted during a CBS News special after Reiner's death, where Douglas spoke about their conversations regarding their sons.
These discussions took on a tragic meaning after Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.
Family tragedy
Nick Reiner charged with murdering his parents
Following the discovery of their bodies, Los Angeles police ruled Reiner and Michele's deaths as homicides.
Their son Nick Reiner was arrested later that day.
Prosecutors allege he fatally stabbed his parents before fleeing their home, and he has been charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances of multiple murders and lying in wait.
Nick has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
One Helluva Ride hit the shelves on Tuesday.