Rob Reiner's murder-accused son demands access to $1.5M trust fund

Trust fund specifics

'Months of repeated inquiries' to trustee resulted in nothing

The petition further claimed that half of the trust payment was to be distributed to Reiner when he turned 30, with the remaining portion given at 35. Despite being 32 years old, it said, Reiner has not received the mandatory distribution or been informed of the total amount in the trust, which is reportedly over $1.5 million. The petition also claimed "months of repeated inquiries" to the current trustee have resulted in "a shifting series of excuses and justifications."