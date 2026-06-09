Rob Reiner's murder-accused son demands access to $1.5M trust fund
What's the story
Nick Reiner, the son of late director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, has petitioned a California court for access to a $1.5 million trust fund established by his parents for his benefit. According to court filings, he is seeking access to the funds to cover legal expenses while he remains incarcerated on charges of murdering them. The petition claimed the trustee of the fund is withholding funds due to concerns about Reiner's ability to manage the trust.
Legal proceedings
'Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated'
The probate petition obtained by People read, "Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths." The document added, "But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation." The petition also stated that Reiner's parents had set up a separate trust for him, called "Nick's Trust," as they did for their other two children, Jake and Romy.
Trust fund specifics
'Months of repeated inquiries' to trustee resulted in nothing
The petition further claimed that half of the trust payment was to be distributed to Reiner when he turned 30, with the remaining portion given at 35. Despite being 32 years old, it said, Reiner has not received the mandatory distribution or been informed of the total amount in the trust, which is reportedly over $1.5 million. The petition also claimed "months of repeated inquiries" to the current trustee have resulted in "a shifting series of excuses and justifications."
Urgent request
Demands for half of trust payment to be released
Reiner's petition demanded that the first half of the trust payment be released to him so that he could pay for legal expenses and fund his commissary account. The petition claimed, "These distributions are non-discretionary." It also argued that, since the trust is "irrevocable," the trustee cannot withhold funds from a beneficiary deemed incompetent but can only modify the distribution method of those funds.
Legal representation
Reiner was represented by Alan Jackson until recently
According to the petition, Reiner was initially represented by Alan Jackson, who was hired to represent him with payment negotiated by his siblings. However, Jackson had to withdraw in January 2026 as funds were not made available from the trust or the Reiner family trusts. Currently, Reiner is represented by a public defender named Kimberly Greene.