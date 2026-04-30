Nick Reiner's murder trial postponed to fall

The proceedings in the case of Nick Reiner , accused of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, have been postponed until the fall, reported ﻿Deadline. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office confirmed that more than two terabytes of data is yet to be processed, and autopsy reports on the victims are still pending. The couple was found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14 last year.

Sealing of reports Medical report on the couple was sealed The Medical Examiner's report on Rob and Michele was first made public late last year, but was suddenly sealed on December 29. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) had requested this to ensure detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Division were aware of crucial information about the deaths before it went public. The cause for this sudden change was the LAPD's request.

Upcoming proceedings Reiner has been charged with 2 counts of murder Reiner, the youngest son of filmmaker Rob, is facing life imprisonment or the death penalty. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with "special circumstances." During his last court appearance in February, he pleaded not guilty. His next hearing is scheduled for September 15. The 32-year-old was living in a guest house on his parents' property before their deaths.

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