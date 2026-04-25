Rob Reiner's son Jake breaks silence on parents' tragic death

Jake Reiner, the son of late Hollywood couple Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, has opened up about his grief following the tragic death of his parents. The couple was found dead in their home on December 14. Their younger son, Nick Reiner , has been charged with their murders. In an emotional Substack post , Reiner said he is heartbroken that his parents won't be there for important milestones in his life.

Heartbreak 'My parents won't be at my wedding' In his post, Reiner wrote, "I was robbed of so many things that day." "My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking." "It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me. Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time. "It's too devastating to comprehend...This truly is my living nightmare."

Nightmare 'It was at that moment I received a call...' Reiner also spoke about how he learned of his parents' deaths. "On the afternoon of December 14, I was in Union Square at a celebration of life for Christian Anderson, who died in October." "It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead. Minutes later, she called back, telling me our mother was also dead."

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