Film Association suspends 'Jana Nayagan' editor over 'negligence'

The Southern India Film Editors Association has temporarily suspended Pradeep E Ragav, the editor of the recently leaked film Jana Nayagan . The move was finalized at an emergency executive committee meeting held on April 17 and later confirmed in a statement released on Friday. The association said the suspension was based on two grounds: Ragav's use of non-members as assistants across several productions and his acknowledged "negligence," which contributed to the online leak of Jana Nayagan.

Statement Ragav not 'directly responsible' for the leak The association said in a statement, "It has been confirmed before the association's executive committee that film editor Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav has continuously violated the laws of the Southern India Film Editor's Association by employing non-members as assistants on all the films he works on, including Jana Nayagan." "Although [he] is not directly responsible for the illegal release of Jana Nayagan, he has admitted that his negligence was the cause."

Leak controversy Initial leak reports and subsequent defense On April 9, a five-minute clip from Jana Nayagan was shockingly leaked online, followed by the full film. Initially, early reports suggested that Ragav was responsible for the leak. However, the Editors' Union publicly defended him, stating he had no role in the incident and would have removed the editor's watermark from the footage if he were responsible.

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Investigation progress Admission of carelessness leads to suspension Despite the public defense, Ragav admitted to the association that his carelessness contributed to the circumstances leading to the leak. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime authorities have arrested six individuals for uploading and distributing the leaked footage. Investigators revealed that the content was shared via cloud storage platforms and shared drive links.

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