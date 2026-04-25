Film Association suspends 'Jana Nayagan' editor over 'negligence'
What's the story
The Southern India Film Editors Association has temporarily suspended Pradeep E Ragav, the editor of the recently leaked film Jana Nayagan. The move was finalized at an emergency executive committee meeting held on April 17 and later confirmed in a statement released on Friday. The association said the suspension was based on two grounds: Ragav's use of non-members as assistants across several productions and his acknowledged "negligence," which contributed to the online leak of Jana Nayagan.
Statement
Ragav not 'directly responsible' for the leak
The association said in a statement, "It has been confirmed before the association's executive committee that film editor Mr. Pradeep E. Ragav has continuously violated the laws of the Southern India Film Editor's Association by employing non-members as assistants on all the films he works on, including Jana Nayagan." "Although [he] is not directly responsible for the illegal release of Jana Nayagan, he has admitted that his negligence was the cause."
Leak controversy
Initial leak reports and subsequent defense
On April 9, a five-minute clip from Jana Nayagan was shockingly leaked online, followed by the full film. Initially, early reports suggested that Ragav was responsible for the leak. However, the Editors' Union publicly defended him, stating he had no role in the incident and would have removed the editor's watermark from the footage if he were responsible.
Investigation progress
Admission of carelessness leads to suspension
Despite the public defense, Ragav admitted to the association that his carelessness contributed to the circumstances leading to the leak. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime authorities have arrested six individuals for uploading and distributing the leaked footage. Investigators revealed that the content was shared via cloud storage platforms and shared drive links.
Film's importance
More about 'Jana Nayagan'
Jana Nayagan is an action film helmed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The movie stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj. It's Vijay's last film, who has now transitioned into politics full-time with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The film's release has been delayed due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification over its political content.