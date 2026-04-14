Vijay's next might be with Vetrimaaran

Amid 'Jana Nayagan' leak row, Vijay contemplates doing another film

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:41 pm Apr 14, 202604:41 pm

What's the story

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is reportedly contemplating doing another film with KVN Productions, the banner behind Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be his last film before his full transition to politics. The news comes amid repeated delays and footage leaks that have hampered the theatrical release of Jana Nayagan. MoneyControl reports that the new project could be directed by Vetrimaaran, known for films like Viduthalai and Asuran. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.