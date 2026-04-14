Amid 'Jana Nayagan' leak row, Vijay contemplates doing another film
What's the story
Actor-turned-politician Vijay is reportedly contemplating doing another film with KVN Productions, the banner behind Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be his last film before his full transition to politics. The news comes amid repeated delays and footage leaks that have hampered the theatrical release of Jana Nayagan. MoneyControl reports that the new project could be directed by Vetrimaaran, known for films like Viduthalai and Asuran. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.
Leak fallout
'Jana Nayagan' leak sparks controversy
The leak of Jana Nayagan, Vijay's much-anticipated film directed by H Vinoth, has sparked industry outrage. The movie was leaked online on April 9, just days before the Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) also denied any involvement in the leak, stating that reports alleging it originated from them are baseless.
Legal action
Six suspects arrested in connection with the leak
In the wake of the leak, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police have arrested six suspects. The case has been registered under multiple laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, the Copyright Act, and the Cinematograph Act. Jana Nayagan has been stalled for nearly three months due to objections raised by the CBFC. The film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles.