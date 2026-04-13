'Jana Nayagan' leak: 6 arrested by Cyber Crime Department

The Tamil film industry was recently rocked by the premature online leak of superstar Vijay 's final movie, Jana Nayagan . In response to this breach, KVN Productions, the producers, confirmed that they are taking legal action against those involved. Their legal counsel, Vijayan Subhramanium, has now revealed that six individuals have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Department for their role in illegally circulating leaked content from Jana Nayagan.

Legal proceedings 'Strict action will follow without exception' Subhramanium took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news of the arrests. He wrote, "The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested 6 persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from #Jana Nayagan." "Any person downloading, forwarding, sharing or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced and subjected to immediate criminal prosecution. Strict action will follow without exception."

Legal action The film's legal team had issued notice earlier Earlier, Subhramanium had issued a legal notice after the film was leaked online. The notice stated, "I am the legal counsel for KVN Productions LLP and issue this Public Notice under the instructions of my client." "My client is the Producer of the film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, directed by H Vinoth and with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander."

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Industry impact Notice further stated that downloading, sharing is criminal offense The notice further added, "It has come to my client's notice with utmost shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied, and circulated by certain persons and forwarded to several third parties." "It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram...amounts to a serious criminal offense and copyright violation."

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