'Jana Nayagan' leak: Producers' body seeks PM Modi's intervention

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's intervention in the ongoing piracy issue of actor Vijay 's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. The association has requested immediate action against those responsible for leaking the film online. In a letter to the Prime Minister, IMPPA President Abhay Sinha expressed concern over the industry's inability to combat piracy despite technological advancements.

Industry concerns IMPPA has raised concerns about film piracy Sinha highlighted that IMPPA has repeatedly raised concerns about the increasing menace of film piracy through platforms such as Telegram, torrent sites, and illegal portals such as Tamilrockers. He said these platforms continue to operate without any hindrance and are streaming films with impunity. This has caused significant financial strain on producers and stakeholders, causing severe losses.

Film impact Delay in certification led to 'Jana Nayagan's online leak: Sinha Sinha also pointed out that Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled for a January 9 release, has not received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. This has "effectively prevented its official theatrical release and exploitation in theaters." He said, "Such delays in certification not only disrupt release schedules and financial planning but also expose films to serious risks." Meanwhile, CBFC has clarified that it had no role in the movie's shocking leak.

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Action sought Urgent action needed against 'Jana Nayagan' piracy Sinha has urged the Prime Minister to direct "immediate and stringent action" against those responsible for the piracy of Jana Nayagan. He also called for better protection and clear responsibility measures to prevent film piracy before its official release. He emphasized that if not curbed effectively, piracy will lead to severe financial losses, discourage investment, and threaten the survival of producers and stakeholders.

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Industry reaction Tamil Film Active Producers Association also expressed concern Earlier, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, in a letter signed by president T.G. Thyagarajan, expressed deep anguish over the leak of Jana Nayagan. The association stated that the online leak "has severely affected the film's earning potential through theatrical release and other formats." They have urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Cyber Cell of Tamil Nadu to take suo motu action against the movie's online availability.