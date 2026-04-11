'Jana Nayagan' leak: Tamil producers' body demands CBI probe

The Tamil Film Active Producers Association has demanded a CBI probe into the recent piracy leak of Vijay 's Jana Nayagan , under the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act 2023, "to curb piracy and prevent such activities." The unreleased movie was leaked online on Thursday night. KVN Productions, the production house behind the film, also issued a legal warning against those involved in the leak.

Association's response Association urges I&B ministry, cyber cell to take action In a letter signed by President T.G. Thyagarajan, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association expressed deep concern over the leak. The association said that the leak "has severely affected the earning potential of the film through theatrical release and through other formats." They have asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry of India and the Cyber Cell of Tamil Nadu to take action against the online circulation of Jana Nayagan and its clippings.

Twitter Post See the official statement here Our press note on #JanaNayagan pirated film link release. We strongly condemn the people involved in this and seek the support of Govt. authorities to stop this immediately. pic.twitter.com/hJHB6FeFzL — Tamil Film Active Producers Association (@tfapatn) April 10, 2026

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Production house's response KVN Productions issues legal warning KVN Productions, the copyright owner of Jana Nayagan, issued a public notice on Friday. The production house revealed that "certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy." They warned that any act of "downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content constitutes a criminal offense and a violation of copyright laws."

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