Problems mount for 'Jana Nayagan'; HD movie leaked online

The high-definition (HD) print of Thalapathy Vijay 's final film, Jana Nayagan, has been leaked on pirated sites. The leak comes as the film awaits its censor certificate after a court battle earlier this year. Before the full film was leaked, several clips from the movie were also shared on social media platforms. Fans have expressed shock over these leaks and urged the production house to take legal action. It's produced by KVN Productions and co-stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol .

Action taken Efforts to remove leaked clips were in vain The production house behind Jana Nayagan acted quickly to remove the leaked clips from social media platforms like X. However, their efforts were in vain as the HD version of the film soon appeared on piracy websites, per India Today. As of Friday morning, a link to the alleged leak was reportedly added to the film's Wikipedia page. However, it could also be a virus or a malicious link. Viewers are advised against clicking on unverified links online.

Twitter Post Fans think it's best that the movie releases ASAP #JanaNayagan: A 400-500Crs film just got leaked overnight !!



Toughest time for the Producer, distributor and the whole team. They should have been more cautious, as the film has gone into already serious troubles



Now the only & better way is to release JanaNayagan ASAP in the… — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 10, 2026

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Piracy site stance Notorious piracy site TamilMV addressed the leak A notorious piracy website, TamilMV, known for illegally releasing Tamil films, has announced that it will not be uploading Jana Nayagan on their platform. They said, "We are aware of the ongoing political issues surrounding the actor. As per our ethics, we only upload content after the movie's theatrical release." After clips of the movie were uploaded online, director H Vinoth requested viewers not to share them, writing, "the leak before release is truly painful."

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Twitter Post Other filmmakers have spoken against the leak The leak of the #Jananayagan edit reference watermarked footage is deeply concerning and unacceptable.



As a filmmaker, I strongly condemn this incident. A lot of hard work, trust, and creative effort goes into every stage of filmmaking, and such actions undermine the integrity… — Arvindh Srinivasan (@dirarvindh) April 9, 2026