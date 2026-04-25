LOADING...
Home / News / World News / US bill proposes suspending H-1B visa issuance for 3 years
US bill proposes suspending H-1B visa issuance for 3 years
The bill was introduced by Representative Eli Crane

US bill proposes suspending H-1B visa issuance for 3 years

By Snehil Singh
Apr 25, 2026
10:51 am
What's the story

A group of United States Republican lawmakers has proposed a bill to suspend the issuance of H-1B visas for three years. The proposed legislation, titled "End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026," was introduced by Representative Eli Crane of Arizona. The bill seeks to overhaul the current visa system, which its proponents argue has hurt American workers.

Visa overhaul

Proposed legislation suggests reducing annual cap to 25000

The "End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026" seeks to overhaul the existing visa system. It proposes reducing the annual H-1B cap from 65,000 to 25,000 and eliminating exemptions. The bill also suggests replacing the lottery system with a wage-based selection process, setting a minimum salary of $200,000 per year for H-1B workers.

Employer obligations

Other provisions include barring H-1B workers from bringing dependents

Under the proposed bill, employers would be mandated to certify that they are unable to find qualified American workers and confirm that no layoffs have occurred. The legislation also prohibits H-1B workers from holding multiple jobs and bans third-party staffing agencies from employing them. Other provisions include barring H-1B workers from bringing dependents and ending the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program.

Advertisement

Mixed reactions

Legislation has drawn support from industry groups

The proposal has received backing from several Republican lawmakers, including Brandon Gill, Paul Gosar, and Andy Ogles. However, it has also drawn support from industry groups who argue that it supports innovation and fills critical skill shortages in the US economy. The H-1B visa program has long been a point of political debate in Washington, with critics arguing it undercuts domestic wages.

Advertisement

Economic debate

H-1B visa program has long been a point of debate

The H-1B visa program has allowed US companies to hire foreign workers in specialized occupations, especially in technology and engineering sectors. Indian nationals have been the largest beneficiaries of these visas, making up a large part of the high-skilled workforce in the United States. The program has long been a point of political debate in Washington, with critics arguing it undercuts domestic wages while industry groups maintain it fills critical skill shortages and supports innovation in the US economy.

Advertisement