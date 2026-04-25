US bill proposes suspending H-1B visa issuance for 3 years

A group of United States Republican lawmakers has proposed a bill to suspend the issuance of H-1B visas for three years. The proposed legislation, titled "End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026," was introduced by Representative Eli Crane of Arizona. The bill seeks to overhaul the current visa system, which its proponents argue has hurt American workers.

Visa overhaul Proposed legislation suggests reducing annual cap to 25000 The "End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026" seeks to overhaul the existing visa system. It proposes reducing the annual H-1B cap from 65,000 to 25,000 and eliminating exemptions. The bill also suggests replacing the lottery system with a wage-based selection process, setting a minimum salary of $200,000 per year for H-1B workers.

Employer obligations Other provisions include barring H-1B workers from bringing dependents Under the proposed bill, employers would be mandated to certify that they are unable to find qualified American workers and confirm that no layoffs have occurred. The legislation also prohibits H-1B workers from holding multiple jobs and bans third-party staffing agencies from employing them. Other provisions include barring H-1B workers from bringing dependents and ending the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program.

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Mixed reactions Legislation has drawn support from industry groups The proposal has received backing from several Republican lawmakers, including Brandon Gill, Paul Gosar, and Andy Ogles. However, it has also drawn support from industry groups who argue that it supports innovation and fills critical skill shortages in the US economy. The H-1B visa program has long been a point of political debate in Washington, with critics arguing it undercuts domestic wages.

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