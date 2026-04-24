Modi takes Hooghly boat ride, pays tribute to 'Maa Ganga'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video of his boat ride on the Hooghly River in Kolkata . The video, which was posted on social media, shows him seated on a colorful boat with cargo ships in the background. He also spoke about his roadshow at Howrah Bridge the previous evening and expressed gratitude to "Maa Ganga."

Twitter Post PM Modi's social media post Last evening, was on the Howrah Bridge during the long roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata. And this morning, saw it from the Hooghly river! pic.twitter.com/ri2MA1WbR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026

Cultural importance 'Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal': PM Modi In his posts, Modi emphasized the cultural significance of the Ganga to Bengalis. He said, "For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal." The Prime Minister also interacted with local boatmen and morning walkers during his visit, reiterating his commitment to West Bengal's development and prosperity.

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Twitter Post Stills from PM Modi's boatride PM Modi says, "For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly… pic.twitter.com/Z6k2L9lMDC — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

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Election campaign BJP campaigns for West Bengal assembly elections Modi's visit comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigns for the West Bengal assembly elections. The first phase of voting was held on Thursday, with a voter turnout of 91.91%. The BJP hopes to displace the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power. Modi called the high turnout an "overwhelming mandate for change," predicting May 4 would mark the end of TMC's rule in the state.