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Home / News / Politics News / Modi takes Hooghly boat ride, pays tribute to 'Maa Ganga'
Modi takes Hooghly boat ride, pays tribute to 'Maa Ganga'
PM Modi held a roadshow at Howrah Bridge on Thursday

Modi takes Hooghly boat ride, pays tribute to 'Maa Ganga'

By Snehil Singh
Apr 24, 2026
11:06 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video of his boat ride on the Hooghly River in Kolkata. The video, which was posted on social media, shows him seated on a colorful boat with cargo ships in the background. He also spoke about his roadshow at Howrah Bridge the previous evening and expressed gratitude to "Maa Ganga."

Twitter Post

PM Modi's social media post

Cultural importance

'Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal': PM Modi

In his posts, Modi emphasized the cultural significance of the Ganga to Bengalis. He said, "For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal." The Prime Minister also interacted with local boatmen and morning walkers during his visit, reiterating his commitment to West Bengal's development and prosperity.

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Twitter Post

Stills from PM Modi's boatride

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Election campaign

BJP campaigns for West Bengal assembly elections

Modi's visit comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigns for the West Bengal assembly elections. The first phase of voting was held on Thursday, with a voter turnout of 91.91%. The BJP hopes to displace the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power. Modi called the high turnout an "overwhelming mandate for change," predicting May 4 would mark the end of TMC's rule in the state.

Election outcome

Mamata Banerjee says TMC will win

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the party is "already in a position to win," estimating victories in 125-134 out of 152 constituencies. Meanwhile, Modi reiterated his commitment toward the development of West Bengal and the "prosperity of the great Bengali people." The second phase of voting will be held on April 29, and vote counting will take place on May 4.

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