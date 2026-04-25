You can soon share status updates in your WhatsApp channel

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow admins to share status updates in their channels. The update was spotted in the latest beta version of the app for iOS (26.16.10.70) released through the TestFlight program. The feature, dubbed "Channel Status," is still under development and not available for beta testing yet.

Feature details Status updates will disappear after 24 hours The Channel Status feature will let admins share temporary posts within their channels, much like regular WhatsApp Status. These posts will follow the same 24-hour expiration rule as standard WhatsApp statuses. This way, channel admins can quickly share short-lived updates, announcements, or media with their followers without having to publish a full channel update.

Enhancement Current limitations for channel admins Currently, channel admins can share only regular updates within their channels. These updates remain visible for up to 30 days for non-followers and indefinitely for followers. However, there is no option to enable disappearing messages specifically within channels. WhatsApp plans to address this limitation by introducing status updates in channels in a future update.

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User experience How to create a status update in a channel? In a future update, WhatsApp will let channel admins create status updates directly from the channel interface. A new entry point will be added in the navigation bar to create a status update. When users select this entry point, they will be prompted to choose what they want to share as a status update and review which channel it will be published to.

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