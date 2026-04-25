Ashok Mittal quit AAP after 1 year of hosting Kejriwal

Leadership shift

Mittal's resignation came after Chadha was replaced

Mittal's resignation came after Kejriwal replaced Raghav Chadha with Mittal as the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. This move was seen as an attempt to silence him, sources told NDTV. The anti-defection law would have disqualified Chadha from the Rajya Sabha if he had resigned alone, unless two-thirds of his party legislators agreed to merge with another party.