'Obsession' star Michael Johnston teases 'steamy moment' in new role
What's the story
Michael Johnston, who shot to fame with his performance in Curry Barker's Obsession, has teased a new project. The actor said the role will feature a "steamy moment" for fans. Speaking to Attitude magazine, he said, "There will be a really incredible queer story in my future...and I'm so excited to play it and to have my steamy moment."
Career progression
Johnston reflected on his time on 'Teen Wolf'
Johnston, who is openly gay, has expressed his desire to play a "really intentional queer role" in a meaningful story.
He said he can now "choose what I want to do" after the success of Obsession.
The actor also reflected on his time on MTV's Teen Wolf from 2015-2017.
He said he "still wasn't comfortable" with his sexuality at the time, and had no idea how much simply being himself and playing the character authentically would matter.
New project
Johnston is rumored to join 'The Mummy 4' cast
Johnston, who gained recognition for his role as Bear in Obsession, is also rumored to be joining Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in the upcoming fourth installment of The Mummy franchise.
However, he hasn't confirmed this news yet.
Meanwhile, the actor hinted at possibly writing his own queer story for the screen, saying, "I don't know, maybe I'll write it myself."