'Obsession' star Michael Johnston teases 'steamy moment' in new role

Johnston, who is openly gay, has expressed his desire to play a "really intentional queer role" in a meaningful story.

He said he can now "choose what I want to do" after the success of Obsession.

The actor also reflected on his time on MTV's Teen Wolf from 2015-2017.

He said he "still wasn't comfortable" with his sexuality at the time, and had no idea how much simply being himself and playing the character authentically would matter.