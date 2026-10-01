Shocker! 'Obsession' submitted as musical/comedy for Golden Globes
What's the story
Focus Features, the US distributor of the hit film Obsession, has submitted it in the musical or comedy category for the Golden Globes. The Hollywood Reporter said this decision comes despite initial speculation that it would be categorized as a drama due to its darkly funny yet terrifying narrative. The film's unique blend of horror and humor is a key factor in this categorization.
Precedent
Other genre-blurring films that followed a similar path
Insiders have pointed to several other genre-blurring movies that were submitted and accepted in the musical or comedy categories at the Golden Globes.
These include The Banshees of Inisherin, Get Out, Triangle of Sadness, Poor Things, The Substance, and Bugonia.
All these films received nominations for Best Picture (musical/comedy) at the Golden Globes and went on to receive Best Picture Oscar nominations as well.
Star power
What does this mean for Inde Navarrette?
The decision to submit Obsession in the musical or comedy category means it will compete against films like Wild Horse Nine, The Invite, The Debut, Club Kid, and Michael.
The move could also improve the chances of its lead actor, Inde Navarrette, for a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination.
Most other Best Actress contenders are expected to compete in the drama category.