'Obsession' director's next horror-comedy sets release date
What's the story
Curry Barker, director of the hit horror film Obsession, will return with a new project titled Anything But Ghosts. The film, a horror-comedy, will be released on May 7, 2027. Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights to the film, while Universal Pictures International will handle its international distribution. Meanwhile, Barker earlier confirmed that Anything But Ghosts exists in the same universe as Obsession.
Film overview
Cast and plot of the film
Barker has also co-written the script for Anything But Ghosts with his Obsession star Cooper Tomlinson.
The duo will also lead the film's cast, which includes Violet McGraw, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Reinacher, and Aaron Paul.
The official logline of the movie states: "When a group of fame-seeking wannabe 'ghosthunters' find themselves in over their heads, things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control."
Previous success
'Obsession' earned over $500 million worldwide
Barker's debut film, Obsession, was a major box office success.
The supernatural horror film grossed $519 million worldwide against a budget of less than $1 million, as per Box Office Mojo.
The movie starred Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, who has been generating early Oscar buzz for her performance.