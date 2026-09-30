'Obsession' director's next horror-comedy sets release date

Barker has also co-written the script for Anything But Ghosts with his Obsession star Cooper Tomlinson.

The duo will also lead the film's cast, which includes Violet McGraw, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Reinacher, and Aaron Paul.

The official logline of the movie states: "When a group of fame-seeking wannabe 'ghosthunters' find themselves in over their heads, things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control."