'Obsession' review: Don't miss this gripping, unsettling horror film

Curry Barker's Obsession, the smash horror hit that has blown away Hollywood , hit Indian cinemas on Friday. Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, Obsession is an intensely enjoyable, entertaining ride. While you might see some twists coming, it's so deliciously engaging that the minor flaws won't dampen your experience. Dark, twisted, and inventive, it dares you to look away from the screen.

Plot A man's dream turns into a horrifying reality What if your crush reciprocated your feelings and loved you "more than anyone else in the world"? Barker takes this familiar premise and runs with it. Bear (Johnston), smitten by his colleague, Nikki (Navarrette), buys a novelty toy, the One Wish Willow, praying she likes him back. Soon after, not only does she fall for him, but she also becomes inexplicably, violently obsessed.

#1 Takes some time to start, but then soars high Barker is patient with his material: he doesn't unload mindless jumpscares on you right off the bat. He lets the story simmer, allowing you to gauge the characters before jumping to conclusions. Barker takes you on a disconcerting journey, leaving you with goosebumps and making you toss and turn in your seat. What more can a horror fan ask for?

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#2 More on the above aspect A few scenes (watch out for the car scene in the second half) stop you dead in your tracks. Barker loves to perplex, creep out, and catch you off guard. The cinematography and background score further lend the movie a suffocating, claustrophobic feel. With Obsession, the 26-year-old has already established himself as a distinctive voice in the horror genre.

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#3 Liked 'Companion'? You'll like this movie too Produced by the masters of the horror genre, Blumhouse Productions, Obsession will remind you of several similar films. The most striking among them is Companion, starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid. With similar storylines, the movies feel alike in their themes, messaging, and overall approach. Obsession is one of those horror films you can't get enough of in just one watch.

#4 Navarrette's performance carries the entire film Navarrette, who has previously starred in 13 Reasons Why and Superman & Lois, delivers a scene-stealing, compelling performance. The script almost completely hinges on her acting. Navarrette is extremely watchable and terrifying in this role that demands her to switch between daunting and delicate within seconds. Johnston supports her well as a guilt-ridden, perplexed lover crushed by more than he bargained for.

#5 Areas that could have been better Because Barker is a little too fixated on the leads, he doesn't pay enough attention to the ensemble. Cooper Tomlinson and Megan Lawless, who play Bear-Nikki's friends, are integral to the story but jostle for screentime. Additionally, the film loses momentum toward the climax and should have been narratively stronger in the final act. When it ends, it feels slightly underwhelming.