'Michael' to receive special tribute at Gotham Film Awards
What's the story
The 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards will honor the cast and crew of Michael with a special tribute. The film's director Antoine Fuqua, producer Graham King, and actors Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, and Nia Long are set to receive the Gotham Musical Tribute. This is in recognition of their work on the biographical drama about pop icon Michael Jackson, which has grossed over $1 billion globally.
Tribute significance
'Their extraordinary work captures the humanity...'
Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film and Media Institute, expressed his delight at honoring the team behind Michael.
He said in a statement, "For our second Gotham Musical Tribute, we are delighted to honor these incredibly talented actors and filmmakers for bringing Michael Jackson's life, legend, and music to the screen."
"Their extraordinary work captures the humanity behind one of the world's most celebrated artists."
Other tributes
Other tributes at this year's Gotham Awards
The Gotham Awards this year will also pay tribute to director Danny Boyle for Ink.
The film La Bola Negra will receive the Gotham Vanguard Tribute, and Laika Studios is set to be honored with the Gotham Anniversary Tribute.
The nominees for this year's awards will be announced on October 27, with the event set for November 30.
Film overview
About the film 'Michael'
Michael takes viewers through Jackson's life, from his time with The Jackson Five to his rise as a global superstar.
The film delves into both his personal and professional life.
It also stars Juliano Krue Valdi, Laura Harrier, and Miles Teller.
Written by John Logan and produced by King along with John Branca and John McClain, Michael is the highest-grossing biopic of all time, with a sequel in the works.