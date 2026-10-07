New 'Exorcist' movie gets title, release date, first look
What's the story
Horror fans rejoice! The Exorcist: Martyrs, the upcoming installment in The Exorcist franchise, will be released on March 12, 2027. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mike Flanagan's film is a story within the Exorcist universe that has not been told before. In this new story, Johansson plays an NYPD homicide detective who investigates a case involving serial killer Father Sunday (John Leguizamo).
Plot insights
Here's what happens in 'The Exorcist: Martyrs'
As per Esquire, the film's plot follows Johansson's character as she investigates Father Sunday's case, leading to his execution.
However, things go wrong during the execution, leading to the arrival of priests played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Laurence Fishburne.
Sasha Calle plays a fellow detective while Hamnet's Jacobi Jupe portrays Johansson's 12-year-old son.
Flanagan has described the film as a combination of crime procedural and horror elements, with demonic possession being a key theme.
Director's perspective
Flanagan on why film isn't like original 'The Exorcist'
Flanagan has emphasized that The Exorcist: Martyrs is not a reboot of the original film.
He said, "I think the first job is to tell people they're not seeing a retread of The Exorcist."
"They're actually seeing a story within the Exorcist universe that has not been told before, that is unique within the franchise and taking it in a very different direction than it's gone in the past."
The portal also released the film's first look.
Twitter Post
A trailer will arrive on Friday
Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist: Martyrs only in theaters March 12. Trailer out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/KmzWwhUyyk— The Exorcist Martyrs (@exorcistmartyrs) October 7, 2026