New 'Exorcist' movie gets title, release date, first look

Flanagan has emphasized that The Exorcist: Martyrs is not a reboot of the original film.

He said, "I think the first job is to tell people they're not seeing a retread of The Exorcist."

"They're actually seeing a story within the Exorcist universe that has not been told before, that is unique within the franchise and taking it in a very different direction than it's gone in the past."

The portal also released the film's first look.