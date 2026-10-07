Miley Cyrus makes unfortunate Billboard history with steep album drop
What's the story
Miley Cyrus has made Billboard history, but not in a way she would have liked. Her latest album, Bass Persuades, has seen a dramatic drop from No. 1 to No. 157 on the Billboard 200 chart in its second week, confirmed Page Six. This marks one of the biggest drops by a female artist in chart history. The album initially debuted at No. 1 on September 28 and sold around 61,000 total album units (physical sales plus streaming).
Chart history
Previous record holders were Madonna and Céline Dion
Before Cyrus, the record for the biggest drop from No. 1 by a female artist was held by Madonna with her 2019 album Madame X.
It fell from No. 1 to No. 77 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Later, Céline Dion broke that record when her album Courage dropped from No. 1 to No. 111 a few months later.
Label switch
Cyrus's album sales strategy and chart success
Bass Persuades is Cyrus's first album under Atlantic Records after she parted ways with Columbia Records earlier this year.
To drive sales, Atlantic discounted the digital price and released the album across 16 vinyl variants, six download variants, nine CD versions, and a cassette.
These strategies helped Bass Persuades surpass country singer Ella Langley's Dandelion by around 70 units in sales.
Celebration
Cyrus celebrated No. 1 debut with Instagram post
Despite the album's subsequent drop, Cyrus celebrated its initial success when Atlantic Records sent her a floral wreath in the shape of a No. 1.
She took to Instagram to express her gratitude, writing, "Bass Persuades being #1 transcends a win."
"This process has been some of the best times for me. Everyone involved made it possible and, more importantly, fun and memorable."
Chart competition
Taylor Swift reclaims No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 chart
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with her album The Life of a Showgirl.
This was aided by the release of its deluxe edition, Encore.
Cyrus's previous album, Something Beautiful, debuted at No. 4 after selling about 44,000 total album units in its first week.
Bass Persuades is her first No. 1 album since Bangerz in 2013.
Record drop
Cyrus's potential residency
The recent chart drop for Bass Persuades is also one of the steepest for an album that debuted at No. 1.
Bon Jovi holds the record for the biggest drop from No. 1 to No. 169 with their album This House Is Not for Sale in its second week in 2018.
Meanwhile, Cyrus has not embarked on a full tour since her 2014 Bangerz World Tour but teased a possible residency instead.