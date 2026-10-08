Imagine Dragons's Dan, actor Minka split after 4 years
What's the story
Hollywood actor Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have broken up after four years of dating. The news was confirmed by a source who told PEOPLE about the split, saying it "happened recently." The couple made their relationship public in November 2022 when they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles.
Relationship journey
The couple connected through their art
Reynolds, 39, had previously revealed that he met Kelly through a mutual friend.
The singer shared that Kelly, 46, gave him her memoir, Tell Me Everything, which brought them closer together.
Reynolds had told the outlet in 2024, "She's like, 'Well, if you're going to share your art, I can share something with you, but it's very vulnerable for me. Do you want to do this or not?'"
He added that reading her memoir helped them understand each other.
Public outings
Couple's public outings
The couple was seen together in April, when they were spotted kissing during a coffee run.
Kelly posted an Instagram photo from a Disneyland trip with Reynolds and his children (from ex-wife Aja Volkman) in July.
Meanwhile, Reynolds was previously married to Volkman, whom he wed in 2011. The singer's ex-wife filed for divorce in 2023.
Kelly has also been in high-profile relationships with John Mayer and Chris Evans.
She was last linked to Trevor Noah from 2020-2022.