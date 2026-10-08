Imagine Dragons's Dan, actor Minka split after 4 years

Reynolds, 39, had previously revealed that he met Kelly through a mutual friend.

The singer shared that Kelly, 46, gave him her memoir, Tell Me Everything, which brought them closer together.

Reynolds had told the outlet in 2024, "She's like, 'Well, if you're going to share your art, I can share something with you, but it's very vulnerable for me. Do you want to do this or not?'"

He added that reading her memoir helped them understand each other.