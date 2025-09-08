Next Article
'Mirzapur: The Film': Rasika Dugal resumes shooting as Beena Tripathi
Rasika Dugal is back as Beena Tripathi, officially starting filming for "Mirzapur: The Film" in Mumbai.
According to a source, she's already slipped right back into character, setting the stage for a strong comeback.
The movie is expected to bring together fan-favorite cast members like Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu Sharma, who are associated with the popular Mirzapur series.
Film to bring back original cast members
The film promises new twists and storylines while keeping all the high-stakes drama Mirzapur is known for.
With anticipation building for the cast to come together and fresh elements being added to the mix, fans can look forward to an even deeper dive into the gritty Mirzapur universe.