Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns ₹3.2cr on Day 1
What's the story
The horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar, has opened to a slow response at the box office. The film collected an estimated ₹3.25 crore on its first day in theaters, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Despite the genre's potential for a larger opening, the film has recorded a modest start.
Box office performance
'Nayyi Navelli': India gross and overseas collections
The film performed relatively better at non-national chains, possibly owing to the rooted, rustic setting of the story.
The movie was released across 6,281 shows, taking its India gross to ₹3.83 crore.
The film has also earned ₹75 lakh in overseas gross collections so far, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹4.58 crore.
The fantasy comedy also stars Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Adinath Kothare, and Sunita Rajwar.
Box office competition
Film's plot and box-office competition
The film is up against Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story at the box office.
Nayyi Navelli revolves around the arrival of a beautiful, perfect bride in a chaotic Meerut household, setting the stage for a blend of comedy, family drama, and fantasy.
The movie is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma and Himanshu Sharma.