Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns ₹3.2cr on Day 1

The film performed relatively better at non-national chains, possibly owing to the rooted, rustic setting of the story.

The movie was released across 6,281 shows, taking its India gross to ₹3.83 crore.

The film has also earned ₹75 lakh in overseas gross collections so far, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹4.58 crore.

The fantasy comedy also stars Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Adinath Kothare, and Sunita Rajwar.