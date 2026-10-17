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Home / News / Entertainment News / Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns ₹3.2cr on Day 1
Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns ₹3.2cr on Day 1
'Nayyi Navelli' box office collection

Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns ₹3.2cr on Day 1

By Isha Sharma
Oct 17, 2026
10:46 am
What's the story

The horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar, has opened to a slow response at the box office. The film collected an estimated ₹3.25 crore on its first day in theaters, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Despite the genre's potential for a larger opening, the film has recorded a modest start.

Box office performance

'Nayyi Navelli': India gross and overseas collections

The film performed relatively better at non-national chains, possibly owing to the rooted, rustic setting of the story.

The movie was released across 6,281 shows, taking its India gross to ₹3.83 crore.

The film has also earned ₹75 lakh in overseas gross collections so far, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹4.58 crore.

The fantasy comedy also stars Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Adinath Kothare, and Sunita Rajwar.

Box office competition

Film's plot and box-office competition

The film is up against Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story at the box office.

Nayyi Navelli revolves around the arrival of a beautiful, perfect bride in a chaotic Meerut household, setting the stage for a blend of comedy, family drama, and fantasy.

The movie is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma and Himanshu Sharma.

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