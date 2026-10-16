'Prahaar' review: Rajkummar Rao is terrific in gripping drama
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, directed by Avinash Arun, was released on Friday. The film is inspired by the life of Ujjwal Nikam, the celebrated public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case against Ajmal Kasab. Also starring Lalit Prabhakar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sikandar Kher, Prahaar is a gripping, hard-hitting drama. However, the uneven second half keeps it from soaring.
Plot
The film focuses on Kasab's trial after 26/11
The film, which runs for 140 minutes, follows the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks and Kasab's trial thereafter.
Rao plays Nikam, while Kasab is played by Prabhakar (Ground Zero, Toh Ti Ani Fuji).
Kher plays Abbas Kazmi, Kasab's lawyer and Ashish Vidyarthi essays justice ML Tahiliyani.
Gabbi essays Jyoti, Nikam's wife, while Ritvik Sahore plays their son and lawyer, Aniket.
#1
Cuts right to the chase
Prahaar, justifying its title, goes right for the kill.
From the first frame, we are transported to the courtroom and observe Nikam's short temper and workaholic nature.
Moreover, the chilling footage of the 26/11 attacks, branded in public memory, punches you in the gut.
The bravery of the martyrs, the lives of the survivors, and a city struck by terror—Prahaar paints a vivid picture.
#2
No such thing as a bad Rajkummar Rao performance
Leading biopics is Rao's second nature now.
The actor, who has previously headlined Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta, and Srikanth, is at home playing the famed lawyer in Prahaar.
The actor walks and talks the part; his gait changes, so does his manner of speaking.
Rao proves again why he's the best in the business to anchor raw, grounded narratives.
#3
Watch out for Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat, coming off the sensational Drishyam 3, makes a special appearance as a Pakistani lawyer.
Rao and Ahlawat light up the screen, and you constantly want more of them.
Prabhakar, too, delivers a memorable performance, ensuring his character isn't reduced to a caricature.
In one strong scene, he looks piercingly at Nikam.
The sequence speaks volumes, and yet, not a word is uttered.
#4
Where does the film dip?
Prahaar's most evident weakness is its family track.
The drama loses steam whenever the domestic storyline comes up, with these scenes eating into valuable runtime that could have gone into exploring Nikam.
It doesn't help that Gabbi is miscast and doesn't look or perform like the mother of two adult children.
These over-the-top portions might have worked in long-form storytelling, but are ill-suited here.
#5
'Prahaar' is little too desperate for your tears
The background music, by Alokananda Dasgupta, works overtime to define your emotions.
What if you forget to weep?
Since the subject is so tragic and personal, the emotional impact shouldn't have to be so desperately manufactured.
The courtroom scenes also tend to be needlessly melodramatic.
When will Bollywood make legal dramas more realistic?
Verdict
'Prahaar' stays with you long after credits roll; 3.5/5 stars
Prahaar needed tighter editing and a more nuanced exploration of Nikam's personal life.
Despite these flaws, it's a rousing drama that is patriotic but seldom jingoistic.
Some scenes are particularly haunting, like the one when a child's labored breathing pierces the deafening silence at the CST station after the shootout.
Such gritty moments and Rao's sublime performance make Prahaar an affecting watch.
3.5/5 stars.