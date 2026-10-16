'Prahaar' review: Rajkummar Rao is terrific in gripping drama

Prahaar, justifying its title, goes right for the kill.

From the first frame, we are transported to the courtroom and observe Nikam's short temper and workaholic nature.

Moreover, the chilling footage of the 26/11 attacks, branded in public memory, punches you in the gut.

The bravery of the martyrs, the lives of the survivors, and a city struck by terror—Prahaar paints a vivid picture.