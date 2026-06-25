Ujjwal Nikam has been involved in several high-profile cases

Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar': Who is Ujjwal Nikam?

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:38 pm Jun 25, 202605:38 pm

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Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Prahaar has brought Ujjwal Deorao Nikam back into the spotlight. The lawyer served as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case and was eventually nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. A native of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Nikam has been involved in several high-profile criminal prosecutions across India. His most notable case was against Ajmal Kasab, the only surviving terrorist from the 2008 Mumbai attacks.