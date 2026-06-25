Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar': Who is Ujjwal Nikam?
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Prahaar has brought Ujjwal Deorao Nikam back into the spotlight. The lawyer served as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case and was eventually nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. A native of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Nikam has been involved in several high-profile criminal prosecutions across India. His most notable case was against Ajmal Kasab, the only surviving terrorist from the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Career highlights
Nikam associated with several landmark cases
Nikam has been associated with several landmark cases apart from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks trial. These include the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Gulshan Kumar's murder case, BJP leader Pramod Mahajan's murder case, the Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin bombings in 2003, and the Kalyan bombing in 1991. In recognition of his contributions to public service through the legal system, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.
Political journey
Nikam contested Lok Sabha elections in 2024
Born in 1953, Nikam entered politics as a BJP candidate from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat in 2024. However, he lost to Congress's Varsha Gaikwad, who represented the Dharavi constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly. On the personal front, Nikam is married to Jyoti Nikam and has two children, Aniket Nikam and Sharwari Nikam. Meanwhile, Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story is set to release on August 7, 2026.