'Prahaar' teaser out: Rajkummar Rao seamlessly transforms into Ujjwal Nikam
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of Prahaar has finally been unveiled, giving us a sneak peek into Rajkummar Rao's transformation into renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Fans were particularly impressed by Rao's drastic physical transformation and his ability to convincingly portray another real-life character. In the nearly two-minute clip, Rao transforms his diction, alongside his dialogue delivery and gait. Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar, and Ritvik Sahore are also part of the cast.
Plot hints
Teaser builds anticipation, highlights courtroom confrontations
While the teaser doesn't give away major plot details, it suggests a film filled with courtroom confrontations, tough choices, and emotionally charged moments. This restrained approach has only piqued audience curiosity about the story being told. The film also marks Rao's return to the role of a lawyer after his critically acclaimed performance in Shahid, which won him a National Film Award and established him as one of his generation's finest actors.
Film details
Nikam gained prominence during the Ajmal Kasab trial
Nikam is known for handling several high-profile criminal cases and became a household name when he served as the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case against Ajmal Kasab. The teaser also references the horrific attacks and subsequent courtroom proceedings, indicating that these events will play a crucial role in the film. Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story will hit theaters on August 7. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is backing it.