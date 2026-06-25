'Prahaar' teaser out: Rajkummar Rao seamlessly transforms into Ujjwal Nikam

Film details

Nikam gained prominence during the Ajmal Kasab trial

Nikam is known for handling several high-profile criminal cases and became a household name when he served as the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case against Ajmal Kasab. The teaser also references the horrific attacks and subsequent courtroom proceedings, indicating that these events will play a crucial role in the film. Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story will hit theaters on August 7. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is backing it.