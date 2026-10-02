'Drishyam: The Conclusion' review: Ajay Devgn delivers largely satisfying finale
What's the story
Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam franchise has carved a distinct, remarkable identity despite being a remake. After the sensational Drishyam and Drishyam 2, Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) has returned with Drishyam: The Conclusion. Sharp, witty, and incredibly engaging, Drishyam 3 mostly follows the same beats as its predecessors. Can Vijay get away one last time, or has his luck run out? Here's our spoiler-free review.
Plot
Vijay faces Crime Branch SP Rajveer this time
Set six months after Drishyam 2, the film follows Meera (Tabu), who reopens the case and enlists the help of SP Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat).
She wants "revenge," not "justice," and Rajveer will stop at nothing to trump Vijay.
Prakash Raj plays prosecution lawyer, Indrajith Shetty, while Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav reprise their roles as Nandini, Anju, and Anu, respectively.
Recap
Come to the theater fully prepared
While the previous movies were adapted from their Malayalam counterparts, Drishyam: The Conclusion is an original story.
It has been penned by director Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh.
Though the film begins with an intriguing flashback to jog your memory, it's advisable to rewatch the previous movies.
The narrative is complex and expects you to remember several details from earlier installments.
#1
Vijay is finally caught...or is he?
Vijay's story began with Drishyam in 2015, and since then, he has had far too many close calls.
In Drishyam 3, it finally seems like the ghosts of the past will catch up to him.
Only if it were that simple!
The film throws curveballs when you least expect, and we quickly immerse ourselves in this familiar yet unpredictable world.
#2
Vijay is always two steps ahead of you
Vijay is a lot more subdued and silent this time.
Like Meera and Mahesh (Rajat Kapoor), we're also largely kept in the dark about his true intentions.
Pathak wants you to work with the story, predict Vijay's next move, and constantly think from his perspective.
Just when you think all his defences have broken down and there's no way out, the movie surprises you.
#3
Ahlawat delivers yet another superb performance
Ahlawat came on board at the last minute after Akshaye Khanna's abrupt exit, and had no time to mold his character.
But he is a dependable, polished performer, playing Rajveer with such conviction that it feels as though he has always belonged in this world.
His dramatic, over-the-top confrontations with Vijay comprise some of the film's best scenes.
You can't get enough of Ahlawat.
#4
Pathak's sharp script keeps the story flowing
Pathak expands the storylines of the supporting characters, mainly Raghu (Ajeet Singh) and Savio (Ramchandra Singh).
Situational humor winks at us, and Kamlesh Sawant, as SI Gaitonde, gets the most delicious, funny dialogues.
The tension runs high, suspense is never in short supply, and scenes flow seamlessly from one to the next.
Pathak has a gift for keeping the movie consistently engaging.
#5
Negatives: Women barely get any screen time
Nandini, Anju, and Anu are the heart of the puzzle and have been presented well previously.
However, Drishyam 3 is so preoccupied with Vijay, Rajveer, and Indrajith that it conveniently forgets that the story traces its roots to Nandini and Anju.
They are completely relegated to the sidelines, especially in the first half, and even Tabu, surrounded by men, jostles for screen time.
#6
How many twists are too many?
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is a little too desperate to impress, so the twists keep coming in rapid installments.
Just when you digest one, another is waiting.
The narrative takes convenient turns, enjoys cinematic liberties, and some twists are a little too hard to digest.
But it's the kind of story the audience will lap up, and Pathak knows exactly what he's doing.
Verdict
You won't be disappointed; 3.5/5 stars
While the final reveal did not entirely work for me, it's a crowd-pleasing, largely satisfying conclusion that will stay with you.
Devgn lets his eyes do the talking while playing this character he knows like the back of his hand, while Ahlawat is incredible in his pulpy role.
After 10 years and three films, Vijay Salgaonkar finally bows out on a high.
3.5/5 stars.