'Drishyam: The Conclusion' review: Ajay Devgn delivers largely satisfying finale

Set six months after Drishyam 2, the film follows Meera (Tabu), who reopens the case and enlists the help of SP Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat).

She wants "revenge," not "justice," and Rajveer will stop at nothing to trump Vijay.

Prakash Raj plays prosecution lawyer, Indrajith Shetty, while Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav reprise their roles as Nandini, Anju, and Anu, respectively.