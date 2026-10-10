Mohanlal questions 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' housemates over reinstating Rakesh
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam eight just got interesting: host Mohanlal questioned the housemates' choice to bring back evicted contestant Rakesh.
This all happened after Rahul Easwar won a task and picked either two weeks of immunity or the power to reinstate someone.
Mohanlal wondered if this was smart gameplay or something else, especially referring to one of Goutham's comments about Sreelakshmi Arackal.
Tensions rise over Easwar's privilege
Tensions are rising among contestants. Noby blamed Rahul for Sreelakshmi's eviction, while Vedangi called out possible manipulation during the Mittayi Pattanam task.
With Mohanlal challenging how fair these decisions are, fans are curious if Rahul's special privilege might change in upcoming episodes.