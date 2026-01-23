Mohanlal looks dapper in new avatar for Tharun Moorthy's 'L366'

Mohanlal has begun shooting for his next project with director Tharun Moorthy. The film, tentatively titled L366 , was announced by the actor-director duo on social media on Friday. To mark the occasion, Mohanlal shared a monochrome photo of himself sporting a new mustache look on Instagram. The post read "L366." This is their second collaboration after the film Thudarum.

Fan reactions Fans' reaction to Mohanlal's new look Fans were quick to react to Mohanlal's new look, with one writing, "Look Laletta Age in Reverse gear." Another commented, "Oh my god, how are you?" Meanwhile, Moorthy took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement about working with the actor again. He wrote, "When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs," adding, "After 'Thudarum', I and @Mohanlal embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions."

Sequel speculation Speculation about 'L366' being a sequel to 'Thudarum' Fans are speculating whether L366 will be a sequel to Thudarum, which starred Mohanlal and Shobana in lead roles and was directed by Moorthy. On Onam this year, the director had revealed that he is currently working on a sequel to one of his previous films. This has further fueled speculation among fans about the nature of their upcoming project together.

