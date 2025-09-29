Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke Award celebration: Date, venue, lineup

Expect a lively show: there'll be a special performance of Aadam Namukku Paadam (directed by T.K. Rajeev Kumar) featuring hit songs from Mohanlal 's films, sung by Sujatha Mohan, Shweta Mohan, and more. Plus, actors like Urvashi, Manju Warrier, and Parvathy will speak on stage before each number. Ministers Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, and G R Anil are also set to join in.

Mohanlal dedicated his award to Malayalam cinema

Mohanlal will be honored at an event on October 4—and he dedicated it to Malayalam cinema and its legacy.

He's only the second Malayali actor ever to win this prestigious title after Adoor Gopalakrishnan (filmmaker)—making this a pretty special moment for fans across generations.