Mohanlal's 'Ravanaprabhu' returns to theaters on October 10
Mohanlal's classic Malayalam film Ravanaprabhu is making a big-screen comeback on October 10, now remastered in crisp 4K.
After the buzz around recent re-releases like Chotta Mumbai, fans get another chance to catch this iconic family-revenge drama—originally a record-breaker back in 2001—on the big screen.
Meanwhile, here's a quick refresher of the film
A sequel to Devaasuram, the story centers on Karthikeyan and his tense relationship with his father as they face financial trouble and old rivalries.
The film mixes family drama, revenge, and emotional twists as Karthikeyan fights to reclaim their ancestral home and navigates complicated ties with his enemy's daughter.
Bonus: The re-release lands potentially alongside Mathew Thomas's Night Riders, if it is released on the same date, making October 10 a pretty exciting day for Malayalam movie fans.