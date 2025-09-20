Mohanlal's 'Ravanaprabhu' returns to theaters on October 10

Meanwhile, here's a quick refresher of the film

A sequel to Devaasuram, the story centers on Karthikeyan and his tense relationship with his father as they face financial trouble and old rivalries.

The film mixes family drama, revenge, and emotional twists as Karthikeyan fights to reclaim their ancestral home and navigates complicated ties with his enemy's daughter.

Bonus: The re-release lands potentially alongside Mathew Thomas's Night Riders, if it is released on the same date, making October 10 a pretty exciting day for Malayalam movie fans.