OTT: 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR heads to

Cast and crew of the action thriller

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and part of the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 features Roshan back as Major Kabir Dhaliwal and marks Jr. NTR's Hindi film debut as Vikram Chelapathi.

The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

To make it even more accessible, the movie will stream in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—so fans everywhere can catch up or rewatch from home.