Next Article
OTT: 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR heads to
Entertainment
Missed War 2 in theaters? Good news—this action-packed hit, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, lands on Netflix October 9, 2025.
After premiering on August 14, it quickly became one of the year's biggest blockbusters with global earnings between ₹302.97 and ₹351 crore.
Cast and crew of the action thriller
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and part of the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 features Roshan back as Major Kabir Dhaliwal and marks Jr. NTR's Hindi film debut as Vikram Chelapathi.
The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.
To make it even more accessible, the movie will stream in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—so fans everywhere can catch up or rewatch from home.