'Pushpa-2,' 'Bengal Files': 'Homebound' defeated these films in Oscars race

Neeraj Ghaywan 's Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. The film, starring Ishaan Khatter , Janhvi Kapoor , and Vishal Jethwa, beat 23 other contenders. These included Abhishek Bachchan's I Want to Talk, Anupam Kher 's Tanvi The Great, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, Allu Arjun 's Pushpa 2, and Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. Take a look at the films defeated by Homebound.

Additional contenders Other films that were eyeing the honor The list of films that Homebound beat also includes Superboys of Malegaon, Sthal, Kannappa, Meta The Dazzling Girl, and Sabar Bonda. Other films in the race were Dashavatar, Vanvaas, Paani, Gandhi Tatha Chettu, and Aata Thambaycha Naay. Kuberaa, Boong, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, Humans in the Loop, Jugnuma, Phule, Veera Chandrahasa, and Pyre were also in competition.

Film details More about 'Homebound' Homebound is based on a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer, which narrates the story of two migrant laborers who were forced to walk hundreds of kilometers to reach their homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The film received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last week and was the second runner-up in the International People's Choice Award category. It will be released on September 26.