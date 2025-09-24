Mohit Suri-YRF to collaborate on another love story after 'Saiyaara'

Filmmaker Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films (YRF) are reportedly reuniting for a new romantic film after their blockbuster collaboration on Saiyaara. The news was confirmed by Pinkvilla, which reported that Suri had received multiple offers from across the industry but chose to continue his partnership with YRF. The anticipated project is expected to go on floors in mid-2026, with casting set to begin early next year.