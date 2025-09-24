Mohit Suri-YRF to collaborate on another love story after 'Saiyaara'
What's the story
Filmmaker Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films (YRF) are reportedly reuniting for a new romantic film after their blockbuster collaboration on Saiyaara. The news was confirmed by Pinkvilla, which reported that Suri had received multiple offers from across the industry but chose to continue his partnership with YRF. The anticipated project is expected to go on floors in mid-2026, with casting set to begin early next year.
Plot details
'It's another sweeping romantic film...': Source
An insider close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Mohit Suri and YRF are committed to recreating magic on the big screen." "It's another sweeping romantic film that will explore a brand-new world in this genre." The source also revealed that, like Saiyaara, the upcoming film will be a musical saga. "Mohit & (YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani) are committed to bringing back love stories in conversation among audiences."
Ongoing success
Meanwhile, 'Saiyaara' is still making waves
Three months after its release, Saiyaara is still making waves. The film's music and the performances of its lead actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, as star-crossed lovers have kept the movie in the limelight. It was a major box office success and has become the highest-earning love story in Indian cinema history, with over ₹520 crore, per Sacnilk.