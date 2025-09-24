Kher gets candid about 'Saiyaara' 'wiping out' 'Tanvi The Great'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about the box office clash between his movie Tanvi The Great and Saiyaara . In a conversation with Anant Goenka of Expresso, he revealed, "I worked for four years on this film... We released the film on the same day as Saiyaara, and it got completely wiped out." "It depressed me. It made me feel very sad, not just for myself, but for the new actor whom I took from my acting school."

Financial struggles Kher reveals financial troubles before film's release Kher also shared that his film faced financial troubles before its release. "The financer of the film ran away a month before its release. It's a costly film, so I called my friends who are doctors, lawyers, etc. They gave me the money." Despite these challenges, Tanvi The Great was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and was shown in New York where Hollywood﻿'s veteran actor Robert De Niro watched it until the interval and thought it was good.

Film overview About 'Tanvi The Great' and 'Saiyaara' Directed by Kher, Tanvi The Great starred Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Iain Glen, and Pallavi Joshi. It follows the journey of an autistic woman determined to hoist the Indian flag at Siachen to fulfill her father's dream. In contrast, Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri, chronicling the love story between aspiring journalist and poet Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda) and struggling musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday).