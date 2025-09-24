Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' is returning to theaters

Upon its initial release, Tanvi The Great was critically well-received across the country. The film was even screened for national leaders such as the President of India Draupadi Murmu , the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and various Chief Ministers. As per many reports, it was considered one of the top three contenders for India's official entry to the 98th Academy Awards , before Homebound was finally selected.

Family film

Film's universal appeal as a family film

What makes Tanvi The Great special is its universal appeal as a family film. Bollywood Hungama quoted Kher as saying, "This film is not just about patriotism, it is about love, family, and second chances." "It was overwhelming to see the admiration it received, but I believe its true destiny is to be experienced by families together in cinemas." Meanwhile, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, and many others.