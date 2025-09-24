Apple delays Jessica Chastain's show amid Charlie Kirk's assassination
What's the story
Apple TV+ has delayed the release of The Savant, just three days before its scheduled premiere, on Friday. The show, starring Jessica Chastain, had already generated a lot of buzz, and the sudden postponement has left many people surprised. While Apple hasn't given any official reason for this last-minute change, some sources suggest that the show's subject matter may be the reason. The plot, which revolves around domestic terrorism, could lead viewers to link it to Charlie Kirk's recent assassination.
Show details
What is 'The Savant' about?
The Savant, created and executive produced by Melissa James Gibson in collaboration with Fifth Season and Anonymous Content, is a psychological thriller exploring the growing threat in today's digital world. The series features Chastain as an undercover investigator known as The Savant, who takes on multiple identities to penetrate online hate groups and stop domestic terror schemes before they translate into real-world violence.
Political violence
Kirk was murdered on September 10
Kirk, a conservative activist and the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on September 10, 2025. His death has sparked national conversations about free speech, political violence, and media influence. Montgomery County in Texas passed a resolution condemning political violence and honoring Kirk's civic contributions.
Production team
Cast and crew of the series
The ensemble cast of The Savant includes Cole Doman, Toussaint Francois Battiste, Jordana Spiro, and Trinity Lee Shirley. Pablo Schreiber guest stars while James Badge Dale has a significant recurring role. Chastain and Kelly Carmichael serve as executive producers under their banner, Freckle Films. They are joined by Alan Poul, Gibson, and Matthew Heineman (who also directs several episodes). Garrett Kemble and David Levine are executive producers for Anonymous Content, with Stanley serving as a consultant.