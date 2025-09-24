Next Article
Box office collection: 'Jolly LLB 3' earns over ₹65cr
Entertainment
Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is making waves at the box office with over ₹65.5 crore earned in its first five days.
The film kicked off strong on Friday and hit its peak on Sunday before a significant dip, with a slight increase by Tuesday, when it recorded a 21% Hindi occupancy rate.
More about the film
The movie is now just shy of Baaghi 4's total collection and is close to matching Jolly LLB 2's five-day record from back in 2017.
Produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies, it also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.
Before release, Jolly LLB 3 faced legal petitions over its song Bhai Vakeel Hai, but both Bombay and Allahabad High Courts dismissed the complaints—so screenings are going ahead without any hiccups.