Kimmel chokes up, defends free speech in emotional monologue

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the airwaves on Tuesday (US time), just days after ABC announced it was putting his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on an indefinite hiatus. The decision came after Kimmel's controversial comments about the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and his alleged killer, Tyler Robinson. The network said in a statement that they had "thoughtful conversations" with Kimmel before deciding to bring back the show.

Show return 'Who had a weirder 48 hours? Me or Tylenol's CEO' The episode opened with a montage of news clips discussing Kimmel's suspension. The comedian then took the stage to a packed studio audience, who erupted into cheers and gave him a standing ovation. He thanked fans before jokingly acknowledging the suspension, "Anyway, as I was saying before I was interrupted." "I'm not sure who had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol. It's been overwhelming," he said, referencing Trump's administration linking Tylenol to Autism in children.

Support and speech Kimmel thanks fellow late-night hosts for support Kimmel expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out during his suspension, especially his fellow late-night talk show hosts. He noted how Stephen Colbert was in the same "predicament" as him while recognizing other famed late-night hosts. The comedian emphasized the importance of free speech, stating, "If we don't have free speech, then we just don't have a free country."

Controversy and condolences 'I never meant to hurt anybody' Kimmel addressed the comments that led to his suspension, getting teary-eyed over the matter. He clarified it was never his intention to make light of Kirk's murder. "...But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both." The network's decision to pull Kimmel's show came after broadcast companies Nexstar and Sinclair said they would preempt airings of Jimmy Kimmel Live! due to the host's remarks about Kirk's murder.

Show remarks Kirk was shot dead earlier this month Kirk (31) was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Kimmel's comments about Kirk and Robinson came under fire when he said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them." Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr praised Nexstar and Sinclair for their decision to pull Kimmel's show.