'Mr. and Mrs. Murder': True-crime docuseries on murder, affair
Hulu drops Mr. and Mrs. Murder on July 30, diving into the long-unsolved murder of Mike Williams back in 2000.
The twist? His wife Denise and her lover Brian Winchester were only caught nearly 20 years later, thanks in large part to Winchester's ex-wife Kathy Aldredge, who suspected something was off after learning about their affair.
Synopsis of the true-crime series
Aldredge teamed up with Mike's mom, Cheryl Williams, to investigate when others gave up.
Despite police pushback and plenty of doubt from their community, they kept digging for answers—going undercover and testifying in court to finally bring Denise and Winchester to justice after 17 years.
The series follows their emotional journey for truth and closure.